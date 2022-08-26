OPA! Greek Fest kicks off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Greek Fest in Rochester officially kicked off Friday.

According to the Greek Fest website, the festival has taken place during the last weekend in August since 1963.

This year, Greek Fest is returning to its full festival after the last two years have been only a drive-thru service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Greek Fest is still keeping the drive-thru service this year Friday, Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greek Fest is located at 703 West Center Street. The festival walk-in entrance is on 7th Ave. between Center Street and 1st Street NW. The drive-thru entrance is located at the intersection of 7th Ave. and Center Street.

Greek Fest 2022 (KTTC)

The full festival begins at 4 p.m. Friday. The full weekend schedule is below:

Friday, August 26 - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 27 - 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 28 - 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The festival includes authentic Greek food, music, dancing, and more.

Greek fest has free admission and free parking.

The full menu can be found here.

