Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Monkeypox has been confirmed in Olmsted County by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website, there are less than five cases in Olmsted County but the exact number is not provided.

Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) reported the monkeypox virus infection in the county on August 22, 2022.

Olmsted County is conducting contact tracing with support from MDH to identify anyone at risk due to direct contact with the patient while infectious. In collaboration with MDH, OCPHS asks those people who are identified as close contacts to watch for symptoms of illness.

“While the threat of monkeypox is generally low, we’re taking this case seriously and working diligently to prevent the spread of illness,” OCPHS Director Denise Daniels said. “We will continue to coordinate with our state and local partners to monitor the situation closely.”

As of Friday, Aug. 26, there has been 108 cases of Monkeypox reported in Minnesota.

The majority of the cases in Minnesota have been in Hennepin County with the total at 79.

The Department of Health’s website explains Monkeypox as a disease caused by an Orthopoxvirus, which is the same genus as the virus that causes smallpox, but Monkeypox is less severe.

Monkeypox does not easily spread between people with casual contact. Transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and bodily fluids, contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding, or respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact.

