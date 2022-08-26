Mall of America: Man with gun arrested in robbery attempt

File - Police lights
File - Police lights(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - A man with a long gun was arrested at the Mall of America in what mall officials said was an armed robbery attempt, just three weeks after the mall was locked down after shots were fired near a store.

The mall said in a statement that security “immediately became aware of the situation” and arrested the man Friday without incident.

It said the mall wasn’t locked down because the arrest was immediate.

The statement referred questions to Bloomington police, who didn’t immediately reply to a phone message.

The Star Tribune reported that one of its employees was at the mall and saw police arrest a man and take a long gun that appeared to be a rifle.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches
Regal's Concessions
Rochester vendor at 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Latest News

Road work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls continues as we head towards the tail...
UPDATE: Highway 52 construction remains on schedule
Monkeypox case in Olmsted County, Darian Leddy reports
6pm Critical Careers - Opportunities with a CDL
6pm Critical Careers - Opportunities with a CDL
Road work on Highway 52 between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls continues as we head towards the tail...
Highway 52 construction update
5PM Critical Careers - Opportunities with a CDL
5PM Critical Careers - Opportunities with a CDL