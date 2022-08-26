Freeborn County among eight MN counties authorized for State Disaster Assistance

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage that happened during four different weather events between April 22 and July 5.

Freeborn County is among the eight counties selected for this assistance because of damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and flooding on July 5.

Other counties receiving State Disaster Assistance include:

Becker County incurred eligible damages due to flooding caused by spring snowmelt and heavy rains between April 22 and June 15. This flooding also caused damage that qualified for federal assistance for 15 other counties and four tribal nations.

Benton, Lyon, McLeod, and Murray counties experienced damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains, flash flooding, damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes between May 8-13. These storms also caused damage that qualified for federal assistance in 23 other counties.

Cottonwood County experienced damages caused by a severe thunderstorm with heavy rains and flash flooding on June 13.

Cottonwood and Rock counties experienced eligible damages caused by severe thunderstorms with heavy rains and flooding on July 5.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” said Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events as directed by the Governor.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.