Fantastic Friday weather; a few thunderstorms will be possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re ending the week today on a very positive note thanks to strong high pressure and a mild air mass that are bringing amazing weather to the area. After the morning fog lifts, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s and just a hint of a southeast breeze.

We'll have sunny skies with light winds and high temps will be in the mid 70s today. (KTTC)

We'll have mostly sunny skies for the rest of today and high temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

A few clouds will roll into the area late tonight with scattered thunderstorms developing just before sunrise Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with light south winds.

We'll have highs in the 70s today with low 60s in store for our Friday night. (KTTC)

Saturday will feature some thunderstorms in the morning and then sunshine with a gusty south breeze in the afternoon. A batch of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west in the afternoon and then rumble into our local area in the evening and overnight hours. Right now, the severe weather risk is low, but a few downpours of heavy rainfall will be possible. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with a south breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour at times.

High temps will be around 80 degrees with gusty south winds and a few thunderstorms this weekend. (KTTC)

We'll have a few scattered thunderstorms in the early morning with another round of thunderstorms in the evening and for Saturday night. (KTTC)

A few strong storms will be possible late Saturday evening, especially for our northwestern counties. A few downpours of heavy rain will also be possible area-wide. (KTTC)

A few storms will be possible early Sunday morning and another round of scattered thunderstorms may develop Sunday evening or Sunday night. We’ll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine during the day with a gusty south breeze helping draw in warmer air and heavier humidity, 25 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with heat indices in the mid-80s at times.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday as a cold front moves into the region. We’ll have sunshine for most of the day, though, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.

We'll have a few rounds of isolated thunderstorms over the weekend and then drier weather in the coming week. High temps will be in the 70s to low 80s. (KTTC)

High pressure looks to plant itself in our region for the remainder of next week and the result will be a long stretch of potentially dry sunshine and very comfortable temperatures that may carry us into Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s from the middle of the week to the weekend.

High temps will reach the 80s early next week, but most of the next week or more will be spent in the 70s. (KTTC)

