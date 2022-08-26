Fantastic Friday weather; a few thunderstorms will be possible this weekend
High temps will warm from the 70s today to the 80s on Sunday
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re ending the week today on a very positive note thanks to strong high pressure and a mild air mass that are bringing amazing weather to the area. After the morning fog lifts, we’ll enjoy abundant sunshine for the rest of the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s and just a hint of a southeast breeze.
A few clouds will roll into the area late tonight with scattered thunderstorms developing just before sunrise Saturday. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with light south winds.
Saturday will feature some thunderstorms in the morning and then sunshine with a gusty south breeze in the afternoon. A batch of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our west in the afternoon and then rumble into our local area in the evening and overnight hours. Right now, the severe weather risk is low, but a few downpours of heavy rainfall will be possible. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 70s with a south breeze that will gust to 25 miles per hour at times.
A few storms will be possible early Sunday morning and another round of scattered thunderstorms may develop Sunday evening or Sunday night. We’ll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine during the day with a gusty south breeze helping draw in warmer air and heavier humidity, 25 miles per hour at times. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with heat indices in the mid-80s at times.
A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Monday as a cold front moves into the region. We’ll have sunshine for most of the day, though, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s.
High pressure looks to plant itself in our region for the remainder of next week and the result will be a long stretch of potentially dry sunshine and very comfortable temperatures that may carry us into Labor Day weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s from the middle of the week to the weekend.
Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.