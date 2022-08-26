Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in Arizona

Four were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25.
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 1:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday.

The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m.

According to several sources, the shooting happened when Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and an apartment manager served an eviction notice.

Sources said the resident being evicted killed the apartment manager, Martinez-Garibay and a neighbor before turning the gun on himself. While the police couldn’t confirm the details, they said the scene is safe and no suspects are in custody.

As of 8 p.m. Thursday, only Martinez-Garibay was identified.

Martinez-Garibay was a well-loved U.S. Army veteran, who was active in the Tucson community, authorities said. She enlisted after Sept. 11 and served nearly two decades before she was injured while serving in Afghanistan.

In 2019, Martinez-Garibay was honored for her work and received a vehicle from the Recycled Ride program.

“The biggest thing that I am seeing is more than they’re happy about learning the game of golf, they’re happy to have the social interaction with other veterans,” Martinez-Garibay said at the time.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of the lives in the mass shooting.

Martinez-Garibay, a Democrat, was appointed constable in March 2022. She was set to run against Republican Bill Lake in the Nov. 8 election.

