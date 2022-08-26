College student struck by lightning on first day of class

An 18-year-old was struck at the University of West Florida in Pensacola on Monday. (Source: WEAR/EMMA EGGLER/CNN)
By WEAR staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) - Talk about a rough first day: A freshman at the University of West Florida was walking to class when she got struck by lightning.

She survived, which her doctors say is a miracle.

Emma Eggler, 18, is feeling lucky this week. “A lot of doctors told me I should buy a lottery ticket because I was lucky,” she said.

The Birmingham, Alabama, student was struck by lightning on Monday, her first day of college as a freshman.

A smartwatch that Emma Eggler was wearing exploded when she was struck by lightning this week.
“I did not feel anything, at all really. I just woke up on the ground,” Eggler said.

She collapsed on the sidewalk after the lightning hit her in the chest.

“My shirt was like completely open,” Eggler said. “Because of the lightning strike, it melted to me.”

The electricity traveled down the left side of her body. Her watch exploded and burned her wrist.

The electricity went down to her foot, putting a hole in her sock and one in her sneaker.

“I was able to get my backpack off me. But I could not feel my legs at all, and I was scared I was paralyzed, and I was really panicking,” Eggler said.

Senior Nelson Libbert and others ran over to Eggler and put her on a bench. They called 911.

Libbert started talking to her to calm her down. He said that he told her, “I would be freaking out over this, but you, you’re so strong, you’re a strong freshman. I know this is a tough first day, but believe it or not, but you’re going to make it through this.”

She was taken to Sacred Heart in Pensacola and then to University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham.

The doctors told her parents she was lucky the bolt didn’t stop her heart.

“We definitely feel like God performed a miracle for her. That is the only explanation for why she is still with us,” said Erin Eggler, Emma Eggler’s mother.

Emma Eggler has been released from the hospital and has regained movement in her legs. She is expected to return to classes next week.

Copyright 2022 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

