Albert Lea Public Schools work to ensure every child has lunch

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Public Schools district is raising money to ensure every child has a healthy lunch this school year.

It’s an initiative called “Tiger Trays.”

According to the district’s GiveMN page, more than 50 percent of its students qualify for free meals, but many families narrowly miss that qualification. Through GiveMN, ALAS is looking to raise $2,000 to help families whose incomes fall just outside of the cutoff for free meals.

The funds are directly deposited into the students meal accounts to ensure a healthy lunch everyday. To donate, click here.

