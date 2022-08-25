Winona County 4-H members compete at Minnesota State Fair

Local 4-H members compete at Minnesota State Fair.
By Darian Leddy
Aug. 25, 2022
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – Thousand of people are flocking to Falcon Heights for the annual Minnesota State Fair.

While many may be heading out there to try to new foods or have some fun on the Midway rides, many folks in our rural communities are heading out there to compete.

Minnesota is a leader in the agricultural industry. Getting into ag starts young for some farming families in Minnesota. Many of them compete at the State Fair every year.

KTTC caught up with a few 4-H members from Winona County. Some have competed here for awhile and some who are not so seasoned yet. They say their favorite part of the fair is the communities that it builds. Here’s what they said when we asked them what they are most looking forward to at the fair,

“Just meeting new people and just trying to show him [her lamb] off,” Winona County 4-H member Kelsey Kronebusch said.

“This is my seventh year here, and it’s a lot of fun. Get to meet a lot of new people, a lot of show-ers in 4-H, and it’s just a great experience,” Winona County 4-H member Ethan Warmkagathje said.

The State Fair is going on for another 12 days. The last day is Labor Day, so if you’re looking to come out, you have a couple more days to get here.

