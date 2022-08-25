USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.(USDA.gov via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for a frozen chicken product that may contain foreign material.

The USDA issued the alert for Perdue’s frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders labeled gluten-free.

The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a “best if used by” date of July 12, 2023, establishment number “P-33944,” and a lot number of 2193.

The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used...
The 42-ounce plastic bags of chicken tenders were produced on July 12 and have a "best if used by" date of July 12, 2023.(USDA.gov via CNN)

They were shipped to BJ’s Wholesale Clubs nationwide, and while the stores no longer sell them, some people could already have the product in their homes.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the USDA says you should not eat the tenders.

Instead, the bag should be thrown away or returned to the store.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Authorities say that a mother of five children, Carissa Odegaard, has died after being...
Father charged with murder after beating ex-wife in front of their children, authorities say
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches
Monkeypox
Monkeypox confirmed in Olmsted County
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz is pictured at the White House in this photo from Jan. 27,...
Israeli defense minister in US to discuss Iran nuclear talks
'Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,' Nancy Davis said.
Woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition in Louisiana discusses next steps
'Basically, they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby,' Nancy Davis said.
Woman talks about being denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition