Sunflower Fest is back at Berry and Bloom Farm

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – If you are a fan of flowers, hayrides and nature walks then Sunflower Fest at Berry and Bloom Farm is the place you’ll want to be this weekend.

The 3-day festival starts Friday, Aug. 26 and goes through Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. Activities are all at the Berry and Bloom Farm located at 6945 150th Ave SE in Chatfield, Minnesota.

This year, the farm added three more acres of sunflowers that visitors can walk through and take photos in. You can also hike or hop on a hayride. The hayride tractor will be running every 30 minutes for people to come and go as they please.

Below is the hayride schedule:

Friday - 5-8 p.m.

Saturday - 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday - 12-7 p.m.

Admission to Sunflower fest is $3 per person. There is a family max at $15. Children under the age of 2 are free.

Poppa J’s Kettle Corn stand will be there as well as beverages and water.

Kids will get a free sticker and there will be face painting throughout the fest.

Berry and Bloom Farm website can be found here.

