Southern Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – President Biden’s announcement of student loan relief, was the announcement many borrowers were waiting for.

“That would be a huge game changer for me. I am a solo foster parent in a graduate program. So it would be huge for me to not have to recover so much after everything that’s happened the last few years. So I’m all for it,” said Emily Dallmann, a Winona State University Student, taking classes at the Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC).

However, another student is paying for her education out of pocket.

“I think it’s a good thing for those who are less able to pay their own way through school,” said Anna Reimer, an RCTC student. ”But I think with this there should be some accountability on how they are using it and that they are actually studying hard for the classes.”

The Winona State University vice president of enrollment management and student life was excited about the announcement.

“This is good news and that this a game changer for many Americans,” said Denise McDowell.

She believes the loan relief shows borrowers that they’re supported.

“In many ways I would say it won’t necessary have a negative hit on universities,” McDowell said. “I would say if anything, this may signal that it is an investment. But not only are you investing in yourself but also your community, your nation is investing in you as well.”

However, an academic advisor at RCTC thinks the loan forgiveness is a bad idea.

It’s going to be destructive to the economic fabric of this country. The debt is not going to go away. Some bodies going to pay for that and guess who it’s going to be? The middle class,” said Othelmo da Silva.

He said borrowers need to take responsibility for paying back the money loaned.

“You signed the document, no body forced you to. You owe that money. That’s your debt . It’s not mine its yours. Pay it. Pay it. That’s what adults do. They pay their debts,” da Silva said.

