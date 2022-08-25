Rochester vendor at 2022 Minnesota State Fair

By Darian Leddy
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – There’s something for everybody at the Minnesota State Fair.

People from all over the state and country come to the fair every year. There’s live music, rides, games, and lots of fun food and drinks.

There’s hundreds of food vendors set up, and one of those is Regal’s Concessions from Rochester. The family business has been serving up quesadillas and crab fitters at the State Fair since 2004.

“We’ve been there with the quesadilla stand for about 20 years, about 10-11 years with Crab Fritter’s. We’re enjoying every minute of it,” Regal’s Concessions owner Oliver Regal said.

If you make it out to Falcon Heights, but want to support a Rochester business, head to Quesadilla Junction and Ollie’s Crab Fritters. The stands are located on Cooper Street between Murphy and Lee Avenues.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

