Minnesota State Fair starts today

It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!
By Michael McShane
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s time for The Great Minnesota Get-Together!

Hundreds of thousands of attendees will flock to the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to enjoy the first day of the Minnesota State Fair.

The Minnesota State Fair goes from today until Labor Day on Sept. 5.

Guests will be able to enjoy the fair each day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ticket prices are $17 for adults and $15 for seniors and kids 5-12 years of age.

Ticket booths close half an hour before rides and games close, at around 7 p.m.

The daily closing time for Mighty Midway, Kidway and Adventure Park will differ depending on the day.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say

Latest News

RCTC
Southern Minnesotans react to student loan forgiveness plan
Electric charger in Stewartville
Newest electric vehicle charger unveiled in Stewartville
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches
New electric charger, Darian Leddy reports