Mild late week sunshine; warmer with thunderstorm chances this weekend

High temps will be in the 70s until the weekend; 80s return for a few days to start next week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool, less humid air is blowing into the region today behind the cold front that triggered scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, making for a mild and comfortable Thursday in the area. We’ll have to deal with patches of fog early in the day with low clouds and even a few sprinkles or spots of drizzle in the area until early this afternoon. Sunshine will return to our sky late in the day and for the evening hours helping warm temperatures to the mid-70s. A north breeze will work to draw in drier air from Canada as high pressure approaches from the northwest later today.

Clouds will slowly clear off today while a north breeze works to draw in drier, less humid air. High temps will be in the 70s.

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with a few areas of fog late in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-50s with very light north winds.

We'll have high temps in the 70s today and then crisp, cool 50s late tonight.

Friday will feature some stellar weather as high pressure from Canada settles into the Upper Midwest, bringing abundant sunshine and a mild air mass. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze.

As a storm system begins to move into the region from the west, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible early Saturday morning. A few more showers and thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon at times, but between those showers, we’ll enjoy some mild sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a south breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times.

We'll have isolated thunderstorms over the weekend with sunshine and high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well while a south breeze works to pull in some warmer, more humid air. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday afternoon.

Humidity will build this weekend ahead of an approaching cold front.

A few thunderstorms will possibly erupt again late Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with some heavy humidity in the area to prime the atmosphere for those rain chances.

We'll have high temps in the 70s leading into the weekend with 80s Sunday and early next week. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend.

After a sunny and seasonably warm Tuesday, temperatures will slowly cool to the mid-70s for the latter part of next week and remain in the 70s for the following weekend.

High temps will be in the 70s for the remainder of this week with 80s returning for the early part of next week. We'll have highs in the 70s heading into Labor Day weekend.

