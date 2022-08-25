Gray, but mild for most of our Thursday; the weekend will feature summer warmth and thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool, less humid air is blowing into the region today behind the cold front that triggered scattered thunderstorms on Wednesday, making for a mild and comfortable Thursday in the area. We’ll have to deal with patches of fog early in the day with low clouds and even a few sprinkles or spots of drizzle in the area until early this afternoon. Sunshine will return to our sky late in the day and for the evening hours helping warm temperatures to the mid-70s. A north breeze will work to draw in drier air from Canada as high pressure approaches from the northwest later today.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning with spots of drizzle. Sunshine returns this afternoon with high temps in the 70s and decreasing humidity levels in the air. (KTTC)

We'll have clouds and drizzle in the morning with sunshine later in the day and high temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

We'll have temps in the 70s later today with 50s overnight tonight. (KTTC)

We’ll have mainly clear skies tonight with a few areas of fog late in the night. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-50s with very light north winds. Friday will feature some stellar weather as high pressure from Canada settles into the Upper Midwest, bringing abundant sunshine and a mild air mass. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-70s with a light southeast breeze.

High pressure is moving into the region for the end of the week, bringing quiet, comfortable weather. The storm system to the west on this map will bring a few thunderstorms and some more heat and humidity this weekend. (KTTC)

As a storm system begins to move into the region from the west, a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible early Saturday morning. A few more showers and thunderstorms may develop in the afternoon at times, but between those showers, we’ll enjoy some mild sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a south breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour at times. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Sunday as well while a south breeze works to pull in some warmer, more humid air. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday afternoon.

A few thunderstorms will possibly erupt again late Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s with some heavy humidity in the area to prime the atmosphere for those rain chances.

Expect high temps to warm from the 70s to low 80s by Sunday. A few thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and late in the day Monday. (KTTC)

After a sunny and seasonably warm Tuesday, temperatures will slowly cool to the mid-70s for the latter part of next week and remain in the 70s for the following weekend.

Expect high temps in the 70s moving into the weekend with a surge of warm and humid weather by Sunday and early next week. (KTTC)

