Gladiolus Days in full bloom in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) – Gladiolus Days is in full bloom as the town of St. Charles begins its annual festival.

According to the town’s website, Gladiolus Days is in honor of the late Carl Fischer, who was the worlds leading hybridizer of new and distinctive gladiolus. He received numerous awards for his achievements and established Noweta Gardens in 1945 where fields of Gladiolus in and around St. Charles have grown for decades.

There are many events and activities that are happening in St. Charles including a grand parade, tractor show, food vendors, classic car show and much more.

A schedule of events is below:

Thursday, Aug. 25:

7:30 p.m. - Moose Lodge Comedy Show Moose Lodge

Friday, Aug. 26:

8 a.m.-4 p.m. -City Wide Rummage Sales

9-10:30 a.m. - Kids Sidewalk Chalk Fun at Senior Center

10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Sidewalk Sales on Main Street

12 p.m. - Window Contest Voting on Main Street

1:30 p.m. - “500″ Card Party ($5 = Lunch & Prizes) at Senior Center

4:30 p.m. - Trilogy Challenge (Kids Disc Golf) at Jessens Park

5 p.m. - American Flag Raising Ceremony at Fairgrounds

5 p.m. - Food Vendors open at Fairgrounds

5-7 p.m. - Inflatable Bounce Houses Fairgrounds

5 p.m. - Tractor Parade Main Street

7 p.m. - Children’s Theatre “Cinderella” at SCES Theater

Saturday, Aug. 27:

8 a.m.-3 p.m. - 1st Annual Smoke-Off Competition at City Hall Park

8 a.m.-4 p.m. - City Wide Rummage Sales

8 a.m. - Co-Ed Volleyball Tournament at City Park

8 a.m. - Men’s Softball Tournament at City Park

8 a.m. - 3rd Annual Whitewater Open (Disc Golf Tourney) at Jessens Park

9 a.m. - 3 Mile Run/Walk Race at SCHS Track

9 a.m.-7 p.m. - 14th Annual Tractor Show at Fairgrounds

9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Model Train Railroad Show at Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Craft/Vendor Show at Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Rural Heritage Museum Open House at Fairgrounds

10 a.m. - “Markie Fun Run” (Field Events) at SCHS Track

10:30 a.m. - “Markie Fun Run” (Races) at SCHS Track

11 a.m. - Food Vendors at Fairgrounds

11 a.m.-8 p.m. - Inflatable Bounce Houses at Fairgrounds

11 a.m.-7 p.m. - Grilled Chicken Dinner at Del’s Cafe

12 p.m. & 1:30 p.m. - 1860s Baseball Game at Fairgrounds

12 p.m. - Petting Zoo at Fairgrounds

1 p.m. - Children’s Theatre “Cinderella” at SCES Theater

1-3 p.m. - Family Bingo at Moose Lodge

1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. - Ravensfire Band (Celtic Folk) at Fairgrounds

4:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. - Bandanas at Fairgrounds

8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. - Street Dance “Kong-Monsters of Rock” at Moose Lodge Parking Lot

Sunday, Aug. 28:

8 a.m.-12 p.m. - Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at Fairgrounds

8 a.m. - Men’s Softball Tournament at City Park

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. - 14th Annual Tractor Show at Fairgrounds

9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Model Train Railroad Show at Fairgrounds

9 a.m.-3 p.m. - 6th Annual Car & Motorcycle Show at Fairgrounds

9 a.m.-3p.m. - Hot Wheel Races at Fairgrounds

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. - Community Church Service at 4H Building/Fairgrounds

10 a.m. - Kids Pedal Tractor Pull at Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Rural Heritage Museum Open House at Fairgrounds

10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Craft/Vendor Show at Fairgrounds

11 a.m.-5 p.m. - Food Vendors at Fairgrounds

11 a.m.-7 p.m. - Grilled Chicken Dinner at Del’s Cafe

11 a.m. - Queen’s Tea Party at City Hall

12-5 p.m. - Inflatable Bounce Houses at Fairgrounds

1 p.m. - GRAND PARADE

3 p.m. - Horse Show/Games at Fairgrounds Horse Arena

3-4 p.m. - Turkey River All-Stars at Fairgrounds

4 p.m. - “Kiss the Pig” Contest at Fairgrounds

Moose Lodge Comedy Show tickets are the door are $15. The Saturday night street dance costs $5 or free with a Gladiolus Days button.

The parade map can be found here.

