Express to hold 24-hour Job-A-Thon

Express Employment Professionals
Express Employment Professionals
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Express Employment Professionals is recognizing the large need for staffing in Rochester and Southeast Minnesota by holding a 24-hour Job-A-Thon Thursday into Friday.

According to the announcement, the event will begin at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 25th, and end at 12 p.m. Friday, August 26th.

There will be food trucks, music, giveaways and a stuffed animal drive to help Yammy Bear.

Express Employment Professionals is one of the top staffing companies in the United States and Canada.

Express provides a full range of employment solutions that include full-time, temporary, and part-time employment in a wide range of positions, including Professional, Light Industrial, Skilled Trades, and Office Services.

The event is located at 2518 North Broadway Ave. in Rochester.

