DNR crews survey mussels in Austin

Minnesota DNR biologists at work measuring mussels
Minnesota DNR biologists at work measuring mussels
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A unique project is underway in Austin Thursday.

A crew of biologists from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is surveying mussels.

The team from Lake City is working at the Cedar River State Water Trail. Biologists are wearing wetsuits and scuba diving gear while they use equipment and their hands to find mussels.

The clams are given tags and will be measured before putting them back into the water.

This is all part of an effort to revive the population of native mussels in the Cedar River.

The DNR is doing this work at three different sites.

