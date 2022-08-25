Bismarck Judge blocks trigger law while in litigation

Gavel and scales of justice
By Anna Johnson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A state court in North Dakota has issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state’s trigger ban from taking effect while litigation proceeds.

The ban was set to go into effect on Friday, August 26, but the ruling means that abortion will remain legal in North Dakota while the case goes to trial. The court previously issued a temporary restraining order blocking the law, stating that the North Dakota Attorney General prematurely triggered the ban.

The case was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, and Tom Dickson of Dickson Law Office.

“With today’s decision, the court rightfully recognized the harmful impacts this ban would have on North Dakotans. This trigger law completely disregards the health care needs of pregnant people and punishes doctors for providing critical, life-saving services to their patients. State lawmakers have been so hellbent on cutting off abortion access that they are trampling the North Dakota Constitution. We will continue to do everything we can to safeguard the rights of North Dakotans.”

Meetra Mehdizadeh, Staff Attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights

