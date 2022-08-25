Beautiful weather on Friday; Scattered showers Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Beautiful weather is on the way for Friday with highs in the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Here’s what know:

Weather Headlines (KTTC)

- Clearing skies with patchy fog will be possible late tonight.

- Beautiful weather is likely Friday with highs in the middle and upper 70s with sunny skies.

- This weekend showers and thunderstorms could return to the area.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will approach the lower 80s in some communities with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Minnesota State Fair (KTTC)

If you’re looking to go to the Minnesota State Fair Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be around 5-8 mph.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered showers will be possible early Saturday morning with clearing conditions through the afternoon. A couple of isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon but overall confidence is low with storm coverage on Sunday.

Highs next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

