Beautiful weather on Friday; Scattered showers Saturday

Shower chances return this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Beautiful weather is on the way for Friday with highs in the middle and upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

Here’s what know:

Weather Headlines
Weather Headlines(KTTC)

- Clearing skies with patchy fog will be possible late tonight.

- Beautiful weather is likely Friday with highs in the middle and upper 70s with sunny skies.

- This weekend showers and thunderstorms could return to the area.

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will approach the lower 80s in some communities with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 mph.

Minnesota State Fair
Minnesota State Fair(KTTC)

If you’re looking to go to the Minnesota State Fair Friday, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be around 5-8 mph.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Scattered showers will be possible early Saturday morning with clearing conditions through the afternoon. A couple of isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon but overall confidence is low with storm coverage on Sunday.

Highs next week will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Nick

