Amber Alert canceled for 3-year-old girl from N.D.

MANDAREE, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled in North Dakota for a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

The Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement Services said Amirae Driver was taken from her home in Mandaree by her father, Myron Johnson. Authorities say she was taken Wednesday, and their direction of travel was unknown.

North Dakota State Government later said the alert had been canceled but did not provide any other information.

