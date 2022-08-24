Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case; president remains negative

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. The White House said first lady Jill Biden is experiencing a COVID-19 “rebound” case, while President Joe Biden is still testing negative.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the coronavirus.

Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She isolated in the beach town until she received two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Biden’s deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said the first lady “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” Donohue said the White House Medical Unit has notified individuals who were in close contact with the first lady.

Jill Biden, 71, and her husband, 79, have been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

The first lady has been in Rehoboth Beach since Sunday and will remain there while she continues to isolate.

The White House said the president was considered a close contact, and would wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.

—-

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden walks on the beach with daughter Ashley Biden, in Rehoboth Beach,...
2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden’s daughter’s diary
Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot