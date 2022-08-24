Showers and storms continuing through tonight; More rain this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Isolated showers and storms will continue through this evening into tonight, ending around 10 pm. Lows will be spread throughout the 60s across the region. Winds tonight will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will begin with a cloudy start, but as the day progresses, the clouds will clear leaving behind sunshine and blue skies for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s and winds will be from the north between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall tonight will mainly be along Hwy-52 and to the east. Amounts will range between a quarter of an inch to a half inch in areas that receive rainfall.

Rainfall Amounts (KTTC)

More rain is possible over the weekend with Sunday looking to be the soggier of the two days with isolated to scattered rain chances. Stray showers are also possible Monday.

Upcoming Precipitation (KTTC)

Looking ahead to the next seven days, other than the weekend rain chances, it’s looking to be dry at the moment. Highs will continue to be right around average for this time of year. Highs will be in the mid to upper-70s.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

