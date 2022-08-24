Scattered showers and storms today; more thunderstorms are expected this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our string of amazingly pleasant sunny and dry weather days has come, and now as a storm system approaches from the northwest, we’re dealing with rain chances and a little more humidity in the area. Expect clouds with a few breaks of sunshine throughout the day with sparse showers and a few thunderstorms in the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with a slight south breeze.

Scattered, more widespread thunderstorms will develop during the evening commute and then rumble through the area. A few of those storms may become strong or severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary concerns. The best chances for strong storms will be from 5:00 to 10:00 this evening.

Showers will wind down shortly after midnight tonight with mostly cloudy skies and low temperatures will be in the low 60s with light south winds. Cooler, slightly drier air will blow into the area on the backside of the storm system Thursday with sunshine and a few clouds in the area. A few spotty showers and perhaps a stray thunderstorm or two will be possible in the late morning and afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a light north breeze.

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine with light winds under high pressure on Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

The weekend is looking seasonably warm, but a bit unsettled. There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a south breeze.

After a few brief thunderstorms Sunday morning, there will likely be a lull in the activity before some isolated thunderstorms re-ignite in the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a slight south breeze.

There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Cooler, drier air will settle into the region under high pressure for the middle and latter portions of next week. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid and then low 70s in the upcoming week.

