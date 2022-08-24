Safe City Nights wraps up third year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Tuesday, Rochester Police Department finished its last Safe City Nights of the year.

“It gives us a great opportunity to get out to meet the community at a different level,” said officer James Marsolek.

The event is to allows the community to meet first responders, and share concerns they may have within their neighbors.

This was the sixth Safe City Nights that was held at Watson Field.

There was free food, face painting, lot of giveaways. And ways for children to interact and learn about what first responders do.

The Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety came down to the event from the Twin Cities, he shared why he believes this type of event is important.

“Because community is the most important part of good governance. And because police departments, fire departments, public safety need to make sure that we’re connected to our community, if we’re really going to keep people safe. We can only do that with the community. We can’t do it to the community.”

The newly elected Southern Minnesota Congressman Brad Finstad was also there meeting with the community.

“I think it’s so important just to get out and about in the community and make sure I’m out here listening to folks. And really an opportunity to connect with the law enforcement and first responders and just say thank you. And just be a part of the community. Make sure I’m here representing them by listening versus talking,” he said.

Safe City Nights is expected to return next year.

The event started in 2019, but was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

