RPS board approves gun safety resolution

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –School and gun safety was the big topic today at the Rochester Public Schools Board Meeting.

The board unanimously voted to approve a resolution on gun safety.

This means the district would encourage local to national officials to pass laws that help reduce gun violence.

The district would also communicate with parents and guardians on how to safely store guns in the home and the importance of that security.

In addition, the district will update the student handbook to include these resources.

“It’s education, and that’s what the actual part of this is. Just saying lets make sure that people have the information. Hopefully they will read it. And hopefully some folks will be more careful and a life or two or more, might be spared,” said Jean Marvin, RPS school board chair.

The district decided to take a deep look at gun safety, using data and research, to prevent school shootings. This became an even bigger focus following the Uvalde school massacre earlier this summer.

Overall school security updates were also discussed at the meeting, such as threat assessment, working close with law enforcement, and the emergency notification system.

The first day of school is Sept. 6.

The next school board meeting is Sept. 20.

