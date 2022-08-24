RPS board approves gun safety resolution

By KTTC Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –School and gun safety was the big topic today at the Rochester Public Schools Board Meeting.

The board unanimously voted to approve a resolution on gun safety.

This means the district would encourage local to national officials to pass laws that help reduce gun violence.

The district would also communicate with parents and guardians on how to safely store guns in the home and the importance of that security.

In addition, the district will update the student handbook to include these resources.

“It’s education, and that’s what the actual part of this is. Just saying lets make sure that people have the information. Hopefully they will read it. And hopefully some folks will be more careful and a life or two or more, might be spared,” said Jean Marvin, RPS school board chair.

The district decided to take a deep look at gun safety, using data and research, to prevent school shootings. This became an even bigger focus following the Uvalde school massacre earlier this summer.

Overall school security updates were also discussed at the meeting, such as threat assessment, working close with law enforcement, and the emergency notification system.

The first day of school is Sept. 6.

The next school board meeting is Sept. 20.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
Road closed sign
Highway 42 bridge detour to start Monday

Latest News

Safe City Nights
Safe City Nights wraps up third year
The Landing is looking to redo the backyard and wants to make it’s a safe and inviting space...
The Landing MN asking for communities help
Goonie's Comedy Club
Goonie’s Comedy Club to reopen in Rochester
Hearing aids
FDA announces over the counter hearing aids to become available soon