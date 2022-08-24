Officials: Nurse accused of killing 97-year-old vet by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by “medical maltreatment.” (SOURCE: WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a 97-year-old man by “medical maltreatment,” authorities say.

According to court documents obtained by WKYT, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge and taken into police custody Tuesday.

The indictment reportedly said Hunter unlawfully caused the death of James Morris on April 30 by “intentional medical maltreatment.” Morris, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, had suffered a fall and was admitted to Baptist Health Lexington for treatment.

Hunter’s nursing license was also suspended Monday, according to a complaint filed with the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

The suspension order gave more details about what allegedly happened, saying Hunter had worked as a nurse at Baptist Health and was treating a 97-year-old patient. WKYT said the patient was identified as Morris.

According to the suspension order, Morris had become agitated and aggressive, and the nurse requested medication to calm him down, which was denied by both a doctor and a nurse practitioner.

After being denied, the order said Hunter withdrew a vial of lorazepam meant for another patient and administered it to Morris.

Hunter reportedly told another hospital employee she had given Morris “something special” both times when asked twice by the employee.

After he was sedated, the order said another nurse found Morris sometime later with labored breathing and his oxygen saturation equipment not monitoring. The order said Hunter had disabled the equipment to prevent the alarm from going off.

Hospital staff was able to get Morris’ oxygen level back up, but he developed pneumonia because of some of the substances he ingested, according to the order.

He was released to hospice care May 3 and died two days later, with his cause of death listed as “aspirational pneumonia.”

According to the suspension order, Hunter admitted to giving Morris the drug without permission.

Baptist Health fired Hunter the day the incident happened and released a statement saying that the accused nurse had not worked there since April 30, adding she had been “terminated and was reported to the Kentucky Board of Nursing.”

WKYT reports the nurse had worked at another hospital in Lexington up until her arrest.

The indictment said Hunter will be held on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
RPS job fair
Rochester Public Schools looking to fill nearly 300 positions as school year approaches

Latest News

Gender-affirming care for youth was targeted in a 2021 Arkansas law.
Court upholds temporary block on Arkansas gender care ban for transgender youth
The agency says the product may contain small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye.
USDA issues alert for frozen chicken tenders that may contain plastic pieces
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Gov. Brian Kemp fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
A mailbox stands in floodwaters from heavy rains that have plagued the region in recent days on...
Flash flooding: Toddlers rescued, fish flop in parking lot
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?