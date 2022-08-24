Newest electric vehicle charger unveiled in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Some regional energy co-ops are making an investment in electric energy.

Saturday, People’s Energy Cooperative and Dairyland Power Cooperative unveiled their newest electric vehicle fast charger in Stewartville. It’s at the Stewartville Kwik Trip along 1-90 in Schumann Business Park. It’s actually the first electric charger at a Kwik Trip in the state of Minnesota.

Wednesday, representatives from both energy companies, Kwik Trip staff members and local electric vehicle drivers gathered for the unveiling.

The charger has been open and available for charging since Memorial Day.

Energy leaders say the location is ideal not only for travelers crossing the state, but also for local drivers looking for a quick top-off.

At the end of 2021, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported 475 fully electric vehicles registered in Olmsted, Fillmore and Mower counties, nearly double the number from a year before.

“If you’re driving across I-90, across a couple states, you’re probably going to say, ‘Where’s the next charging opportunity?’ You’ll pull up the Kwik Trip on your app. You’ll plan your route to get here. Probably stop, may be a good opportunity to get some food, get a drink, use the bathroom, maybe 15-20 minutes, get a fast charge and get on to the next destination down the road,” Dairyland Power Cooperative Ben Porath said.

The new charger is a level three fast charger which is faster than a typical fast charger you may find in someone’s home or outside a store.

