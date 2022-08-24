Law enforcement, public safety units in Goodhue County do mass casualty training

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a scenario no one wishes to be involved in, but must be prepared for.

“What would we do in this situation? What is our plan?” said Kenyon-Wanamingo School District Superintendent Bryan Boysen.

Multiple agencies in Goodhue county teamed up Tuesday to train for a “mass casualty event” at Kenyon-Wanamingo high school.

“It’s multi-jurisdictional, and that’s why we’re doing it tonight with the fire departments in the local areas that will be coming, and all the law enforcement in the area,” said Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.

The training was a first for nearly everyone, including students volunteering as actors.

“I think it’s important for a lot of people to participate in this so I know and everybody else knows what to do,” said Ryan Lacanne, a student at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School.

Four different scenarios were run, the first one took place in the school’s gymnasium. The goal of this training is for staff, students, and public safety units to learn more on how to act both quickly and safely.

“We’re kind of doing a lot of observing right now. This is something we’ve never done here before and is something we’ve never witnessed,” Boysen said.

