IRS to refund penalties for millions of taxpayers who filed late amid pandemic

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Internal Revenue Service announced that it would be helping struggling taxpayers affected by the pandemic by sending select refunds to those who filed their taxes late.

On Wednesday, the IRS issued a notice that would provide penalty relief to most people and businesses who filed certain 2019 or 2020 returns late.

The agency said the relief applies to the failure to file penalty – a penalty that is typically assessed at a rate of 5% per month and up to 25% of the unpaid tax when a federal income tax return is filed after Tax Day.

“The penalty relief issued is yet another way the agency is supporting people during this unprecedented time. This penalty relief will be automatic for people or businesses who qualify,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

According to the IRS, the notice covers $1.2 billion in penalties for more than 1.6 million taxpayers.

The IRS said to qualify for late-penalty forgiveness, individual tax returns for 2019 or 2020 must be filed by Sept. 30, with taxpayers who already paid a fine automatically receiving the refund.

Most eligible taxpayers will receive their refunds by the end of September.

The IRS notice is also waiving specific late penalties for businesses and individuals who were required to report various international information returns.

According to the agency, these changes will help with the backlog of unprocessed tax returns as it looks to return to normal operations for the 2023 filing season.

