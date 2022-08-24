Hawk carrying a mouse breaks into family home, startles teen

A hawk flew into a home in Eau Claire, Wis. on Aug. 22, 2022. It was safely removed by Eau...
A hawk flew into a home in Eau Claire, Wis. on Aug. 22, 2022. It was safely removed by Eau Claire Animal Control.(Submitted By Viewer)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A hawk flew through a window in a home in Wisconsin Monday morning.

Ashlynn Mallett, 14, was home when she heard the sound of glass shattering. When she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house.

“As I was watching TV, I just heard a loud crash through the window and the dog started barking,” Mallett told WEAU. “So, I walked over and there is a hawk in the porch.”

The teen called her dad for help to deal with the feathered intruder – which also brought a mouse with it.

The hawk was stuck inside the porch, unable to find its way out through the window it had broken.

They called Eau Claire Animal Control to safely remove the bird.

Video shared by the homeowners shows the hawk escorted outside through an open door by shooing it away with a plastic lid.

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

