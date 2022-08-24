Austin woman spreading love one handmade doll at a time

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – One Austin woman is honoring of her late husband in a special way.

Bobbie Carra has been living at the skilled nursing facility Comforcare for the last year. She’s always enjoyed sewing and creating other crafts.

She bought a rag doll making book a few years ago but never actually made any dolls, but she recently decided it was time.

“I was always waiting until I had time,” Carra said. “But now, I have nothing but time. I started by making a few dolls, then it turned into more than a few dolls, and it’s going to turn into a few more.”

She is making the dolls to give to Toys for Tots, sponsored by the United States Marine Corps Reserves. Her late husband Bob was a Marine and Toys for Tots was something they always did together.

“Every year, he would give his whole paycheck to buy toys for the boys and girls,” she said. “There are so many children who have nothing and if they can get some little gift from Toys for Tots, I want to give as many I can, so more kids can get.”

She’s made 20 dolls since July, and her goal is to make 40 dolls by Thanksgiving. She’s also inspired Comforcare staff who have been watching her make the dolls.

“She makes them different, not everyone is the same,” staff member Mateel Nipp said. “She takes her time, just making it correct for anybody to have one. She’s very selfless, I hope to be as selfless as her.”

Nipp said she hopes Carra will make a doll for her son.

Carra says making dolls is easy, and that anyone can do it. She did say the hair is the hardest part.

“All you need is a sewing machine, a little imagination, and some fabrics and things, and you can do just about anything,” she said.

One of her dolls recently won 1st place at the Mower County Fair. It’s displayed in a shadow box outside of her room.

She said she wants to spread a little bit of joy on Earth.

“We need more love, more faith,” she said. “There’s very little faith left in this world.”

