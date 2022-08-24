Missing 1-year-old Texas child found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
AUSTIN (Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a missing 1-year-old girl from Texas was canceled Wednesday evening after she was found safe.

Authorities in Texas had been searching for Sailor Tucker, who was believed to have been abducted and to have possibly been in immediate danger.

When the Amber Alert was issued, Sailor had last been seen in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 23 at about 8 p.m., according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

