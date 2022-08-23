Woman attacked by bear saved when her dog barks, lures it away from her, officials say

By WCAX News Team and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A Vermont woman who was attacked by a bear on her property was saved by one of her dogs when it lured the animal away from her, according to wildlife officials.

Game wardens said 61-year-old Susan Lee was walking on Saturday with her two dogs when she heard a loud noise and realized a bear was charging her.

Lee tripped and fell and felt pain in her upper left leg, and realized the bear was on top of her and had bitten her, WCAX reported.

That’s when her Jack Russell terrier intervened by barking at the bear and drawing its attention away from Lee. Officials said the bear got off her and focused on the dog instead.

Lee was able to return home with her dogs without seeing the bear again.

She was treated at the hospital for a bite wound on her upper left leg and multiple scratches between 2- and 9-inches long on both her sides. Her wounds were not life-threatening.

Fish and Wildlife biologists investigated the attack site but did not find the bear. They believe the bear was a female with cubs, and the attack was likely provoked when Lee and her dogs surprised them.

Jaclyn Conmeau, a bear biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, said in a statement there are records of only three prior bear attacks in the state.

“Bear attacks are extremely rare in Vermont,” she said. “However, at this time of year black bears are moving in family units and mothers will be protective of their cubs. If confronted by a bear it is essential to remain calm and back away slowly, and to fight back immediately if attacked.”

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say

Latest News

A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly...
Activists reacts to officer's guilty plea in Breonna Taylor case
Rent is surging from coast to coast, forcing tenants to make difficult decisions when it comes...
Consumer Watch: Rent rising as housing market slows
The Uvalde school district’s police chief has been fired following allegations he made several...
Outrage persists after Uvalde school district's police chief fired
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day despite security warnings
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming