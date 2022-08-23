Thousands of kids hit the lanes for Kids Bowl Free program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There is still time to hit the lanes with your family this summer for the Kids Bowl Free program.

Both Colonial Lanes and Bowlocity in Rochester participate in the program.

Every summer, from May 1 until Labor Day, kids ages 15 and younger can play two games a day for free. It’s a nationwide initiative. Here in Minnesota there are 33 programs in different bowling alleys.

Thousands of kids signed up for the program this summer at Bowlocity. Staff members say the kids bowl free program is a great introduction to the game and feeds kids into its youth bowling program.

“It truly is a lifetime sport, and we want to teach it from a very young age. All ages come in to bowl. We have young leagues. We have adult leagues. We have senior leagues. We can really see the scope of people as they come in,” Bowlocity co-owner Erin Glorvigen said.

The youth bowling program at Bowlocity kicks off as soon as Kids Bowl Free ends after Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.