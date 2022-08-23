Study finds cure for food allergies, but nobody wants to take it

Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.
Researchers find hope in a way to possibly cure food allergies.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists believe they may have discovered a way to fight food allergies, but say people may not want to take it.

The Food and Drug Administration says millions of Americans, including children, have food allergies.

The top allergens include milk, eggs, nuts, fish, shellfish and wheat, so the American Chemical Society looked at a study targeting nut allergies using mice.

Researchers found lab tests on a bacterial compound called butyrate showed promise against allergic reactions.

The compound works by helping to grow good gut bacteria and restoring the gut’s protective barrier, but there is a problem. It is too nasty to take as a pill.

Researchers say it smells “dog poop and rancid butter...and it also tastes bad.”

They admit people in the study had trouble swallowing it and those who did it found it digested too soon.

The scientists say they looked at a new delivery system to butyrate in polymers that hide the smell and taste.

They administered it to mice and the treatment prevented the mice from going into anaphylactic shock when they were exposed to peanuts.

Researchers believe the treatment could counteract many types of food allergies and inflammatory diseases.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
Road closed sign
Highway 42 bridge detour to start Monday

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
Video from April 4, 2022, shows a neighborhood in Bucha, Ukraine, reduced to rubble.
Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day
Seventeen year old Anglo-Belgian pilot, Mack Rutherford, speaks with the media after landing at...
17-year-old pilot sets record for solo flight around world
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, a 911 caller reported a...
Man dies after being run over by his tractor, sheriff says