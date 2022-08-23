Rochester daycare celebrates expansion

By Megan Zemple
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A daycare in Northwest Rochester celebrated the opening of its second location Tuesday.

Eureka Kids in Rochester opened in 2018 off of 9th Street NW.

Owners Hema Sai Kishore and Mangesh Mane said they have been seeing an increased demand for daycare over couple years.

The new location is across the street from the original location. It’s a large building that has been vacant.

Eureka Kids bases focuses its curriculum on diversity.

“We try to bring in that multicultural aspect on a day to day basis,” Kishore said. “Not in the terms of food, in terms of festivals that are celebrated around the world. so kids are well aware of the diverse culture that is out there.”

The daycare currently has a little more than 100 children enrolled. Children will officially be in the new building on Monday.

For more information about Eureka Kids and learn about enrollment, visits its website.

