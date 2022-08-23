PHOTOS: San Diego Zoo Safari Park welcomes ‘significant’ birth of baby white rhino

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - The San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced this week the arrival of a male white rhino born to a first-time mother.

According to the park, the unnamed calf was conceived through natural breeding with the mother, Livia, and the father, J Gregory, and was born on Aug. 6.

Wildlife care specialists report the calf is healthy, confident and full of energy. They said Livia is an excellent mother, being very attentive and protective.

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park said it welcomed the birth of a white rhino calf.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)

Representatives with the park said, “all rhino births are significant,” and the calf’s birth represents an essential step with Livia carrying a calf to term, as she could serve as a surrogate mother in the future.

Livia and her calf are expected to remain in a private habitat to allow time for bonding at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center within the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say

Latest News

A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly...
Activists reacts to officer's guilty plea in Breonna Taylor case
Rent is surging from coast to coast, forcing tenants to make difficult decisions when it comes...
Consumer Watch: Rent rising as housing market slows
The Uvalde school district’s police chief has been fired following allegations he made several...
Outrage persists after Uvalde school district's police chief fired
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day despite security warnings
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming