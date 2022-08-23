Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023

Minnesota
Minnesota(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s minimum-wage rates will be adjusted for inflation on Jan. 1, 2023.

According to Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the minimum wage will increase to $10.59 an hour for large employers and $8.63 an hour for other state minimum wages.

The current large-employer minimum wage is $10.33, meaning it will increase by 26 cents to $10.59.

Other state minimum wages, including the small-employer, youth and training wages, as well as the summer work travel exchange visitor program wage, which are all currently $8.42, will increase by 21 cents to $8.63. These increases are both 2.5%.

“This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families,” DLI temporary commissioner Nicole Blissenbach said.

As of Jan. 1, 2023:

  • Large employers must pay at least $10.59 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
  • Small employers must pay at least $8.63 an hour when the employer’s annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.
  • The training wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
  • The youth wage rate, $8.63 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

The state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.

Minnesota law requires employers to display five state-mandated posters in a location where employees can easily see them. The new minimum-wage poster will be available for download this fall.

As part of Minnesota’s employee notice requirement, employers are required to provide each employee with a written notice of any change before the change takes effect, including a change to the employee’s rate of pay.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Rochester family pleads for return of late father's bicycle
Rochester family pleads for return of late father’s stolen bicycle
Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal...
Suspects at large in burglary at Stewartville Verizon
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation

Latest News

Teacher shortage
300,000 open positions in schools nationwide; Minnesota teachers union shares pandemic-related issues
Goonie's Comedy Club
Goonie’s Comedy Club to reopen in Rochester
Road closed sign
Highway 42 bridge detour to start Monday
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick