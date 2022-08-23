Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”(Aya Zeabi via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) – An eighth grader in Massachusetts was told she was violating uniform when she wore her hijab to school.

When the girl showed up for the first day of classes at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School last week, she was written up for violating the dress code.

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”

The school admitted the “handling of the situation came across as insensitive” and explained that students can wear religious attire as long as they have a letter from a member of their clergy about it.

The school in Malden, Massachusetts is located about 10 miles north of Boston.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say

Latest News

A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly...
Activists reacts to officer's guilty plea in Breonna Taylor case
Rent is surging from coast to coast, forcing tenants to make difficult decisions when it comes...
Consumer Watch: Rent rising as housing market slows
The Uvalde school district’s police chief has been fired following allegations he made several...
Outrage persists after Uvalde school district's police chief fired
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day despite security warnings
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming