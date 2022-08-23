Local efforts underway to help students in Africa go to college

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local nonprofit organization is on a mission to help students in Africa pay for a college education.

The organization called Padoc Area Scholars Society (PASS) is a relatively new nonprofit based out of Rochester, the Twin Cities and South Sudan.

Co-founder Dr. Augustino Ting Mayai is a refugee from Sudan. He came to the United States in 2001.

He splits his time living in South Sudan at the Sudd Institute. That is South Sudan’s policy think tank where he is the acting managing director and the director of research.

He said PASS was created to give South Sudanese students the opportunity to go to college. Most are stricken with poverty and still feeling the effects of war.

“It’s very difficult to even get $100 in Sudan to use for education,” Mayai said. “People struggle because of poverty. So, we thought it would be of use for us given our connections and skills to put together this program, raise resources, give those resources to those who need it the most.”

Mayai said it costs about $500 a year to go to college in South Sudan. Last year, the organization helped 24 people, and this year it’s on track to help more than 50.

For more information on PASS, visit its website.

