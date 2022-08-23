The Landing asks for community input with new building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Progress is quickly being made downtown at The Landing’s new building and future home.

The non-profit is asking for some help from the community to get ideas on what to do with its backyard space.

The Landing is looking to redo the backyard and wants to make it a safe and inviting space for guests and is asking the community for ideas.

It is also asking for some help from local contractors to donate time and materials to redo the concrete.

The Landing's new backyard (KTTC)

The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million and expected to be operating by the end of October.

“I’m envisioning a concrete patio with picnic tables and chairs and benches to come out and sit and just have a quiet space to exist in,” The Landing Co-founder Dan Fifield said. “A lot of times our friends that are experiencing homelessness don’t have that safe place to be, they get run from one place to another. We just want to give them that area to regroup and try to get back on track.”

Once complete, the new building will include several bathrooms and shower spaces, a laundry facility, full kitchen and day room in addition to increased medical services and expanding social services.

If you are interested in making a donation to help The Landing build and create its new space you can do so through The Landings Building Blocks Campaign.

