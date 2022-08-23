‘I’m still kind of mind-blown’: Man finds 90-million-year-old fossil during fishing tournament

An Elkhorn man found the fossil while fishing in a tournament.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to be a 90-million-year-old fish.

Fishing is more than a sport for Andy Moore.

“It’s the feeling you get when that fish bites your line,” Moore said. “It’s that primordial jolt you get in your spine, and it goes right to your brain.”

Moore got a jolt like no other from his catch at a tournament in mid-August. He was fishing just west of Yankton, South Dakota, located about 160 miles northwest of Omaha.

At first, Moore wasn’t doing very well in the tournament.

“I pitched my jig, and it’s horrible,” he said. “It’s, like, way left, and I’m like ‘Oh, man.’”

Moore had snagged the back of a rock and couldn’t get it off his line. So, he paddled his kayak up to the rock.

The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old(Andy Moore)

“I get up to it, and I’m like, ‘Oh wow! That’s kind of cool.’ I thought it was a big catfish skeleton or a deer skeleton,” he said. “Something told me to take a picture of this.”

Moore later posted the pictures online. Within minutes, texts and phone calls started flooding in.

“It was like, ‘Uh, dude. Did you know that’s a 90-million-year-old fossil that’s in that picture?’ I’m like, ‘What?’” he said.

Moore then contacted a biologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He and the biologist went back out and found the rock, using the coordinates from pictures on Moore’s cell phone.

“The geologist guy saw it, and ... he just jumped out of the boat in his boots, goes up to it, and he goes, ‘Oh my god,’” Moore said.

The biologist confirmed with WOWT that the fossil does appear to be that of a prehistoric predator fish that’s up to 90 million years old.

“I’m still kind of mind-blown about the whole thing,” Moore said.

As for the tournament, Moore said he didn’t do very well but that this time he doesn’t mind, “because I have the discovery of a lifetime.”

The fossil will be on display at the Lewis and Clark Visitor’s Center, on the Nebraska side.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
$1 million Mega Millions ticket purchased in small town Iowa
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (Law...
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say

Latest News

A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly...
Activists reacts to officer's guilty plea in Breonna Taylor case
Rent is surging from coast to coast, forcing tenants to make difficult decisions when it comes...
Consumer Watch: Rent rising as housing market slows
The Uvalde school district’s police chief has been fired following allegations he made several...
Outrage persists after Uvalde school district's police chief fired
Aug. 24 marked both 31 years since Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union and six...
Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day despite security warnings
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming