Hiker who died in fall at Oregon’s Multnomah Falls ID’d

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — The woman who fell and died while hiking near Multnomah Falls east of Portland, Oregon, on Friday afternoon has been identified by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Minnesota resident Jessica Warejoncas fell approximately 100 feet (30 meters) while hiking near Wisendanger Falls, past the top of Multnomah Falls, KOIN-TV reported.

Authorities said bystanders reportedly tried to perform CPR, but the 62-year-old Warejoncas was declared dead at the scene.

The manner of death is not considered suspicious, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall and one of the state’s most popular attractions, located in the Columbia River Gorge.

