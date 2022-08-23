Highway 42 bridge detour to start Monday

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists who use the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota will need to follow a detour to cross the bridge beggining Monday, Aug. 29.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the three-week repair work will be on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints

The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open.

Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:

Motorists on I-90 westbound or Highway 42, who want to travel eastbound on I-90 or go south of the bridge on Olmsted County Road 7, will travel east to Exit 218 (Rochester). There, motorists exit, turn left onto southbound Highway 52 and then rejoin I-90 via the eastbound ramp to continue eastbound or exit to Olmsted County Road 7.

Motorists on I-90 eastbound or Olmsted County Road 7, who want to travel westbound on I-90 or go north of the bridge on Highway 42 toward Eyota, will travel eastbound to Exit 229 (Dover, Olmsted County Road 10), turn left to cross under I-90 and then rejoin I-90 via the westbound ramp to continue westbound or exit to Highway 42 north to Eyota.

The detour will be in place during the entire time of the repairs through mid-September.

