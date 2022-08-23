Highway 42 bridge detour to start Monday

Road closed sign
Road closed sign(KEYC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Motorists who use the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota will need to follow a detour to cross the bridge beggining Monday, Aug. 29.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), the three-week repair work will be on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints

The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open.

Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:

  • Motorists on I-90 westbound or Highway 42, who want to travel eastbound on I-90 or go south of the bridge on Olmsted County Road 7, will travel east to Exit 218 (Rochester). There, motorists exit, turn left onto southbound Highway 52 and then rejoin I-90 via the eastbound ramp to continue eastbound or exit to Olmsted County Road 7.
  • Motorists on I-90 eastbound or Olmsted County Road 7, who want to travel westbound on I-90 or go north of the bridge on Highway 42 toward Eyota, will travel eastbound to Exit 229 (Dover, Olmsted County Road 10), turn left to cross under I-90 and then rejoin I-90 via the westbound ramp to continue westbound or exit to Highway 42 north to Eyota.

The detour will be in place during the entire time of the repairs through mid-September.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eden Prairie Mall Lockdown
Eden Prairie Center secured, one male found dead
Rochester family pleads for return of late father's bicycle
Rochester family pleads for return of late father’s stolen bicycle
Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal...
Suspects at large in burglary at Stewartville Verizon
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick
Some Pine Island residents asked to shelter in place by law enforcement
Update: Pine Island shelter in place lifted after hours-long police situation

Latest News

Teacher shortage
300,000 open positions in schools nationwide; Minnesota teachers union shares pandemic-related issues
Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Goonie's Comedy Club
Goonie’s Comedy Club to reopen in Rochester
Nathan Gilmore
Osage man charged with killing woman and placing her head on a stick