Goonie’s Comedy Club to reopen in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club will be returning to Rochester at a new location next month.

According to the announcement from the Comedy Club, it’s new location will be at 1625 South Broadway. This will be the third location that owner Mark Klampe has run the Goonie’s brand in.

A sale of the old Olmsted County Bank building at 2nd and Broadway meant a move to the west side into the Crooked Pint in June of 2017 after 11 years.

The pandemic closed Goonie’s down and they’ve followed Crooked Pint to the Ramada on South Broadway.

Goonie’s Comedy Club has seen many nationally known comedians like Hannibal Buress, Doug Stanhope and Rich Vos.

Opening weekend will be September 9 and 10 with one show nightly at 7:30 p.m. Performers for those shows are to be announced at a later date.

There will also be a private show on August 26 with Headliner Mark Poolos, Feature Michael Callahan, and MC Andy Fisher.

