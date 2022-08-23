Comfortable sunshine today; midweek and then weekend rain chances are ahead

Temperatures will continue to reach the 70s each day this week
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our phenomenal spell of bright, mild weather continues today as we, once again, enjoy abundant sunshine in the area with comfortable late summer warmth. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with very light south winds and fairly low humidity levels in the air, making for a stellar Tuesday for us.

After a clear and cool night, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will roll into the area from the west first thing Wednesday morning. Expect isolated activity in the area until the end of the morning commute. Another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible from the late afternoon until the late evening hours as a storm system moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. There will be enough sunshine between those showers to warm temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Aside from a brief shower or two early Thursday, we’ll enjoy another pleasant day in the region with increasing sunshine during the day, and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

After a bright and comfortable Friday, we’ll have partly sunny skies on Saturday with a south breeze and some late afternoon or evening showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

There will be a chance for a couple of rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with abundant sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

There will be a slight chance for a brief shower or thunderstorms on Monday behind Sunday’s cold front. Otherwise, the bulk of next week is looking sunny and quiet with high temperatures cooling from the mid to the low 70s during the week.

