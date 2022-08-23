Albert Lea Council calls on state legislature to hold special session

After state bonding bill did not pass
By Noah Caplan
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – In a unanimous vote, Albert Lea’s City Council voted to call on the state legislature to hold a special session, after a bonding bill was not passed in the legislature.

“I think it’s not just our city, it’s a lot of cities throughout the state of Minnesota,” said councilman Larry Baker.

Baker said that the city has several projects that need bonding money, or else Albert Lea residents would see their property taxes increase. A project Baker alluded to in particular was the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

“One of the things we’re needing right now is we have to spend, in the next ten years, somewhere around $60 million to update our wastewater treatment center, and we need money,” Baker said. “It’s a state mandated thing.”

Baker also fears that potentially raising property taxes could drive businesses out of Albert Lea.

