Suspects at large in burglary at Stewartville Verizon

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a burglary in Stewartille.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, OSCO said that someone threw a rock into the door of the Verizon store located on 20th Street Northeast and took the display iPhones.

The stolen items were an iPhone 13 and an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to OSCO, the same type of crime happened at Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office at 507-328-6800.

