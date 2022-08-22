Suspects at large in burglary at Stewartville Verizon

Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal...
Shane Purvis and an unidentified woman are facing felony charges of Burglary and Criminal Mischief. Police tell 11 News they both burglarized a business on North Chestnut Street, costing the business several thousand dollars.(MGN)
By Melissa Krogstad
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is investigating a burglary in Stewartille.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, OSCO said that someone threw a rock into the door of the Verizon store located on 20th Street Northeast and took the display iPhones.

The stolen items were an iPhone 13 and an iPhone 13 Pro Max.

According to OSCO, the same type of crime happened at Verizon stores in North Mankato and Belle Plaine.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office at 507-328-6800.

